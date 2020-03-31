‘No Evidence for Temperature-Dependence of the COVID-19 Epidemic’

One of the many unknowns of the novel coronavirus pandemic: Does it abate with hotter, more humid weather? SARS showed a tendency to do that, so there was early speculation that COVID-19 would as well. On February 10, President Trump said: “It looks like by April, you know in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away — I hope that’s true.” Later research merely suggested this was possible. Now researchers from Saudi Arabia find “no evidence that spread rates decline with temperatures above 20 [degrees Celsius], suggesting that the COVID-19 disease is unlikely to behave as a seasonal respiratory virus.” That would be very bad news.

Theodore Kupfer is the Thomas L. Rhodes Fellow at the National Review Institute. @theodorekupfer