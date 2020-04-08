BDS Chutzpah

Israeli researchers recently announced they were days away from completing the production of the active component of a coronavirus vaccine, and may start testing on humans as early as June.

The same week, Omar Barghouti, founder of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, informed his adherents that it’s ok to accept help from Israel if it saves their lives. “If Israel finds a cure for cancer, for example, or any other virus,” he said, “then there is no problem in cooperating with Israel to save millions of lives.”

Now, isn’t that convenient? Of course Israel is a world leader in biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation in spite of Barghouti’s work. He’s already spent years undermining those working on a cure. His life’s mission has been to destroy the academic institutions and businesses that produce that life-saving technology. Barghouti supports a one state solution that would force Israeli scientists and innovators who come up with vaccine projects to live under Hamas and PLO rule.

Well, maybe not “live” very long.

Barghouti’s “academic boycotting” includes earning a degree at Tel Aviv University, and not University of Gaza, so his hypocrisy is unsurprising. But when Barghouti tells his followers “cooperating” with Israel is ok, he means “benefiting.” And I’m positive the Jewish State will share any vaccine with the people of Gaza, though Hamas would like to murder those who produced it. In many ways, in fact, it’s a telling illustration of the moral difference between the two societies.