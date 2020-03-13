Only One Word

There was considerable confusion Wednesday night and Thursday morning over the scope of the administration’s restrictions on movement from Europe. The Wall Street Journal reports that the text of President Trump’s speech read that the ban “will not apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo.” What he said Wednesday night was that it “will not only apply” to trade and cargo. The remark added to the turmoil in stock markets before Trump corrected himself on Twitter.

Last August, Ashley Feinberg made a suggestive (although not airtight) case that the president does not have great vision but resists wearing glasses.