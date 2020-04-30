The Corner

Economy & Business

Phase IV: Small Businesses Need Ongoing Relief

By
Jessi Armentrout colors Tara Parks’ hair at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants following the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions in Marietta, Ga., April 24, 2020. (Bita Honarvar/Reuters)

On the homepage, Yuval Levin capably surveys the lay of the land on a potential Phase IV congressional response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Levin writes that Republicans are hearing it from constituent entrepreneurs that the unemployment-insurance scheme is poorly designed and prevents them from accessing paycheck protection loans.

Comments

That’s all true. But, while we all recognize that the government cannot indefinitely substitute for the economy, I still believe we have fiscal capacity to make small-business relief much more generous and predictable — namely by taking the limits off and providing it on a more as-needed, ongoing basis. The limits on small-business relief turned the program into a lottery, with banks having the ability to rig the machines.

Many small enterprises will need relief beyond “re-opening,” as continuing restrictions and a hangover of public confidence take their toll. It will be tremendously costly. But letting viable small enterprises die on the vine because of a public-health emergency will have the most grievous consequences. It would mean starting our recovery by kneecapping the very institutions that would help us climb out of the hole. And while it may not be anywhere near the worst trauma during this crisis, a generation of small businessmen and women watching their work destroyed through no fault of their own will be demoralized in a way that’s difficult to capture. I can’t begin to fathom the way it would slow down job growth.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Paranoid, Yes. But Are We Paranoid Enough?

By
One of the things that good people of Waco would like the world to know is that the events depicted in Waco, a television series about the Branch Davidian standoff and massacre in 1993, did not actually happen in Waco. Waco is Chip and Joanna Gaines and Baylor University — David Koresh’s Mount Carmel compound ... Read More
Film & TV

Paranoid, Yes. But Are We Paranoid Enough?

By
One of the things that good people of Waco would like the world to know is that the events depicted in Waco, a television series about the Branch Davidian standoff and massacre in 1993, did not actually happen in Waco. Waco is Chip and Joanna Gaines and Baylor University — David Koresh’s Mount Carmel compound ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Don’t Blame Bleachgate

By
The narrative is too simple to resist. In rambling remarks, Trump seemed to suggest using light and disinfectants inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His more uncharitable critics said Trump had suggested that Americans drink bleach. Trump responded that he was being sarcastic. Bleachgate, because it is such ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Don’t Blame Bleachgate

By
The narrative is too simple to resist. In rambling remarks, Trump seemed to suggest using light and disinfectants inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His more uncharitable critics said Trump had suggested that Americans drink bleach. Trump responded that he was being sarcastic. Bleachgate, because it is such ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More