Lives vs. Dollars

What makes the debate even more foolish is that nobody actually acts as though they believe that health and other goods can be ranked in some global fashion. Cuomo does not actually believe that any cost is worth paying to save just one life. No health system is or could be designed with that principle in mind, and no government sets speed limits that way. The Catholic Church, well-known for its teaching about the sanctity of life, does not hold that all means to prolong life must be pursued in all situations.