Saint Patrick and Isolation

This will be the first St. Patrick’s Day in centuries not to have a parade in New York City nor a public Mass in its cathedral. Perhaps, then, this is a good moment to reflect on the more solitary aspects of the saint’s character. Patrick was born in Roman-occupied Britain. As a teenager, he was captured by bandits and taken to Ireland where he worked as a herdsman. It is said that it was during this time — a time of loneliness and angst — that he developed a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Christian faith.

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.