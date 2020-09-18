Authoritarian Scotland

When it’s not coming up with ways to erode freedom of speech, the Scottish government is introducing policies to undermine freedom of assembly. Not only are Scots — like their English counterparts — no longer allowed to assemble in their homes in groups larger than six, they are now being encouraged by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, to report their neighbors to the police, should they suspect them of breaking this sacred social-distancing rule.

From the handshake to mandatory office attendance, COVID-19 may serve to permanently undermine many human customs and conventions. Let’s hope democracy isn’t one of them.