‘Church on a Football Field?’

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says holding religious services outdoors with proper social distancing could be a good idea:

“I believe the first things governors will try to restart are some outdoor activities that give us a sense of normalcy. Allowing religious services to take place outdoors with proper social distancing could be a very attractive and appropriate proposal along those lines,” Gottlieb tells National Review in an email. “The target for these activities should be the beginning of May in most parts of the country, given that many regions that have been affected really haven’t started to show significant, sustained declines yet.”