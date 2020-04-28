The Corner

Religion

‘Church on a Football Field?’

By

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says holding religious services outdoors with proper social distancing could be a good idea:

“I believe the first things governors will try to restart are some outdoor activities that give us a sense of normalcy. Allowing religious services to take place outdoors with proper social distancing could be a very attractive and appropriate proposal along those lines,” Gottlieb tells National Review in an email. “The target for these activities should be the beginning of May in most parts of the country, given that many regions that have been affected really haven’t started to show significant, sustained declines yet.”

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

By
Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More
