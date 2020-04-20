Coronavirus Update: Is the U.S. the Epicenter of the Pandemic?

The Corner

President Donald Trump stands in front of a chart labelled “Goals of Community Mitigation” showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus. Washington, March 31, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

As of Monday, 760,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., more than three times the number of any other country (I’m leaving out China, since its official numbers are inaccurate). Pundits have cited these numbers in comparing the U.S. policy response unfavorably to other countries fighting the pandemic.

However, adjusting for population size, the U.S. has about as many cases as most of Western Europe, and is well below Spain and Italy. Singapore had remarkable success in containing the virus initially, but its numbers have skyrocketed lately, with cases doubling over the past few days. If it continues on this trajectory, Singapore will soon reach the per capita caseloads of Western Europe.

While the coronavirus is devastating many America metropolitan areas, and policymakers should have acted sooner to contain it, the U.S. does not seem to be faring worse than comparable countries. We’ve ramped up testing to among the highest levels in the world, and the growth in new cases is slowing across states. Still, there’s a long way to go before a full reopening, which requires higher testing and a contact-tracing apparatus.

Chart: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: Johns Hopkins University CSSE, World Bank

The per capita death toll in the U.S. is lower than that in most of Western Europe, and well below the U.K. and France. While innumerable factors contribute to the fatality rate, the U.S. medical system seems to be doing a comparatively good job of treating COVID-19 patients.

Chart: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: Johns Hopkins University CSSE, World Bank

 

Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
