Coronavirus Update: Monday Death Toll Lowest in Three Weeks

By
A doctor in protective suite waits for patients in a special tent for coronavirus disease cases near a hospital in Lublin, Poland, March 23, 2020. (Jakub Orzechowski, Agencja Gazeta/Reuters)

Coronavirus testing dropped off yesterday to 190,000 from nearly 300,000 on Saturday. While the number of tests administered Monday remains above last week’s levels, the decline casts doubt on whether this past weekend’s increases are sustainable.

The White House released updated guidance on COVID-19 testing yesterday, which calls for states to develop testing plans and rapid response programs in coordination with the federal government.

Chart: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: COVID Tracking Project

Fewer patients tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday than on any other day in April. That decline is likely due to a combination of decreased transmission and lower testing numbers.

Chart: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: COVID Tracking Project
Deaths are arguably the most reliable measure of the severity of the outbreak, because the number of deaths is not confounded by testing shortages. Yesterday’s death toll was among the lowest in April. Hospitalization numbers suggest that the daily death toll will continue to decline.

Chart: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: COVID Tracking Project
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
World

Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

U.S.

The 142 Most Absurdly Locked-Down Counties in America

By
In the coronavirus debate, the word “patchwork” tends to be a pejorative. The Guardian warned, “U.S. states’ moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns risk dangerous patchwork.” Colorado Public Radio wrote of an emerging flexible approach in the Centennial State, “Officials Raise Concerns as State ... Read More
U.S.

