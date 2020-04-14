Coronavirus Update: Slowdown in New Cases and Deaths

Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker, a male nurse that died of the coronavirus disease, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. (Susana Vera/Reuters)

Coronavirus case and death numbers are showing positive signs this week. The number of new coronavirus cases nationally has registered daily declines since Friday. Yesterday, 25,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the U.S., the smallest increase in over a week.

The number of deaths fell from more than 2,000 on Friday to 1,450 yesterday, the third consecutive decline.

Across the hardest-hit states, the curve is flattening, with the tri-state area seeing continual reductions in the growth rate of new cases. Massachusetts is an exception, with higher growth rates than neighboring states.

U.S. testing registered its first one-week decline since the start of the outbreak. Plans to reopen the economy are predicated on millions of tests being administered weekly, so ramping up production of test tubes and swabs will be crucial to mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic.