Coronavirus Update

Coronavirus Update: Testing Drops Off Nationally, But New Jersey and Louisiana Make Progress

By
Health workers put on personal protective equipment inside a new drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Staten Island N.Y., March 19, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Last updated March 25, 10am EST

Testing in the U.S. decreased from Monday to Tuesday for the first time since last week. In recent days, the U.S. has been making substantial progress in ramping up testing capacity, which would be integral to eventually rolling back social-distancing measures and implementing alternative measures, such as the “test and trace” strategy that has been successful in South Korea. We shouldn’t read into single-day measures too much, as the trend is most important, and the trend indicates that the U.S. is on pace to test more than 100,000 people a day by the end of the month.

Graph: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: covidtracking.com

New York continues to see consistent growth in infections, with 30,000 confirmed cases as of this morning. The White House Coronavirus Task Force has suggested that anyone leaving New York should self-quarantine for two weeks, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis extended an order requiring anyone entering the state from New York to self-isolate for three weeks. New Jersey and Louisiana have also become hotspots, both surpassing Washington in per-capita cases.

Graph: Daniel Tenreiro Data: covidtracking.com

Testing disparities between states persist, with New York and Washington growing testing capacity while California lags behind. Massachusetts, Louisiana, and New Jersey saw encouraging increases in testing on Tuesday.

Graph: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: covidtracking.com, U.S. Census Bureau
The below map gives an overview of the severity of outbreaks across states.

Graph: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: covidtracking.com
