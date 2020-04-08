The Corner

Coronavirus Update

Coronavirus Update: We’ve Avoided the Worst, For Now

By
A worker moves hospital beds during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, March 31, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Case growth across states continues to decline, indicating that the U.S. has avoided the worst-case projections of coronavirus illnesses and fatalities. The University of Washington’s IHME model, which earlier forecasted a best-case scenario of at least 100,000 deaths, has been revised down twice this week, with the current estimate at 60,000.

On a per capita basis, the tri-state area remains the hardest hit. Louisiana, Michigan, and Massachusetts have high case numbers as well, but they seem to have succeeded in avoiding the severe outbreaks seen in New York and New Jersey.

Graph: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: COVID Tracking Project

The growth rate in new cases continues to decline. The table below shows the average daily growth rate in new cases over the past five days and the change in that growth rate from five days prior. The negative percentages in the right-hand column reflect decreases in the growth rate across all the hardest-hit states. That being said, recent growth in California is higher than we’d expect given that the state is at a late stage in its outbreak. Delayed test results likely account for that increase.

Table: Daniel Tenreiro
Data: COVID Tracking Project

U.S. testing has increased over the past week but fell on Sunday and Tuesday. It is unclear whether that decline reflects limited capacity or a decrease in testing due to reductions in cases. By some estimates, the U.S. will need to administer 2 million tests a day to roll back social-distancing measures. We’ll be watching testing data closely this week to see how quickly the U.S. can move to the “test-and-trace” strategy used by South Korea.

Graph: Daniel Tenreirio
Data: COVID Tracking Project
Comments

New York and Louisiana have the highest testing capacity of any state. The numbers in Michigan and California are troubling, because they may be undercounting cases. Michigan is on a dangerous trajectory, and it may see a severe outbreak if it cannot administer as many tests as New York and Louisiana.

Graph” Daniel Tenreiro
Data: COVID Tracking Project
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Senator in the Soup

By
As a National Review reader and fan as well as a writer, I am absolutely tickled that our magazine recently published an excellent piece arguing that American-style factory farming presents a threat of future epidemics — and that this piece was written by Spencer Case, Our Man in Wuhan, presumably the home of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Senator in the Soup

By
As a National Review reader and fan as well as a writer, I am absolutely tickled that our magazine recently published an excellent piece arguing that American-style factory farming presents a threat of future epidemics — and that this piece was written by Spencer Case, Our Man in Wuhan, presumably the home of ... Read More