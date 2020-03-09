On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

President Donald Trump delivers remarks alonside HHS Secretary Alex Azar (left), Centers for Disease Control CDC Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Ga., March 6, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions.

No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is some evidence that we’re overreacting, unlike the hundreds of pundits who have attained virology PhDs over the past couple of weeks, I don’t claim to possess any special insight into the matter. You probably don’t, either. We both may be wrong. In this regard, though, social media could have been immensely beneficial in helping navigate the virus — allaying some of the public’s irrational fears, helping debunk rumors, and offering beneficial information — but, instead, it’s mostly a cesspool of brainless partisanship and hysteria.

Is “Wuhan virus” a racist term? As I write this, that utterly idiotic question is being debated on Twitter. Before a single case of the virus had even been reported in the United States, some in the media were stoking fear. The Global Health Security Index found late last year that the U.S. was the “best prepared” to deal with a pandemic, but you might already believe it is “Trump’s Chernobyl.” Then there are the pundits and journalists who can barely contain their glee at the potential market crash — which might help them win an election, but will cost jobs and deplete the retirement and college funds of millions Americans. It’s simply deranged.

Yet even if some are overreacting, and even if the United States is as prepared as it can be, and even if some Democrats are happy to fuel panic, the tone-deafness with which President Trump has handled the outbreak — sending out pictures of himself fiddling like Nero and downplaying concerns, even as tens of millions of older and immunocompromised Americans have serious worries about their welfare — is also dangerous. There is a vast space between panic-mongering and flippant dismissal, and it’s not very difficult to find that ground.

Anyway, there are a lot more important things than politics. It’s heartening to see adults in the real world act accordingly.