On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

President Donald Trump delivers remarks alonside HHS Secretary Alex Azar (left), Centers for Disease Control CDC Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Ga., March 6, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions.

No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is some evidence that we’re overreacting, unlike the hundreds of pundits who have attained virology PhDs over the past couple of weeks, I don’t claim to possess any special insight into the matter. You probably don’t, either. We both may be wrong. In this regard, though, social media could have been immensely beneficial in helping navigate the virus — allaying some of the public’s irrational fears, helping debunk rumors, and offering beneficial information — but, instead, it’s mostly a cesspool of brainless partisanship and hysteria.

Is “Wuhan virus” a racist term? As I write this, that utterly idiotic question is being debated on Twitter. Before a single case of the virus had even been reported in the United States, some in the media were stoking fear. The Global Health Security Index found late last year that the U.S. was the “best prepared” to deal with a pandemic, but you might already believe it is “Trump’s Chernobyl.” Then there are the pundits and journalists who can barely contain their glee at the potential market crash — which might help them win an election, but will cost jobs and deplete the retirement and college funds of millions Americans. It’s simply deranged.

Yet even if some are overreacting, and even if the United States is as prepared as it can be, and even if some Democrats are happy to fuel panic, the tone-deafness with which President Trump has handled the outbreak — sending out pictures of himself fiddling like Nero and downplaying concerns, even as tens of millions of older and immunocompromised Americans have serious worries about their welfare — is also dangerous. There is a vast space between panic-mongering and flippant dismissal, and it’s not very difficult to find that ground.

Anyway, there are a lot more important things than politics. It’s heartening to see adults in the real world act accordingly.

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
