Counting on China

In the latest issue of NR, Michael R. Strain and I criticize the administration’s strategy on trade with China and suggest an alternative. Scott Lincicome makes an additional and complementary point: President Trump’s Phase One deal with China lacks the usual incentives that get countries to make good on their commitments.

The United States has only one bad option to force that compliance—more tariffs on politically sensitive products (in an election year!), and the Chinese purchase commitments actually make U.S. exporters—especially those Great Patriot Farmers whom Trump needs for re-election—more dependent on the Chinese market (and, therefore, the Chinese government). So, the only party who might actually need this deal right now—the one with stuff to lose, especially in a recession—is Trump, not China.

This administration’s rhetoric toward China is tougher than that of its predecessors, but it is relying more than ever on Beijing’s voluntary cooperation.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today's Morning Jolt — which I'm writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest "anti-racist" campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen's Memorial. This effort, ...
Film & TV

Covering for Stalin

By
Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin's collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ...
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ...
