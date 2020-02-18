Counting the Homeless in Boise

A homeless man sleeps on the street.October 24, 2019. (Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters)

The city of Boise, Idaho is preparing for the 2020 U.S. Census, which federal officials plan to conduct in early April. Boise has a large homeless population — a significant percentage of whom are seriously mentally ill — and the Idaho Press described the challenges that presents for the city as it prepares for the census:

The results of 2020 census vis-á-vis the homeless population will provide an interesting data-point in the discussion about the effect of the Ninth Circuit’s ruling in Martin v. Boise. The court declared that a municipal law, which proscribed sleeping on city property, was unconstitutional if the city had no alternative shelter available for the homeless. The Supreme Court has not granted writ of certiorari to appellants of the circuit court’s ruling, which allows the Ninth Circuit’s tenuous interpretation of the Eighth Amendment to stand unchallenged.

A real crisis precipitated the Ninth Circuit proceedings. In January 2019, Boise’s point-in-time homeless count was 713, a substantial number for a relatively small city (about 229,000 people). It will be interesting to see what, if any, impact the court’s holding Martin v. Boise has on the size of the homeless population, as it effectively neuters the ability of law enforcement to execute public-order statutes.

Of perhaps greater significance to the forthcoming census figure is the state’s mental-health infrastructure. As Maureen Brewer told the Idaho Press, a disproportionate share of Boise’s homeless experience serious mental illness; municipal officials estimate that 27.9 percent of the city’s homeless have a serious mental illness, compared with 4.6 percent of all adults nationally.

The number of public psychiatric hospital beds in the state of Idaho — which increased from 155 in 2010 to 174 in 2016 — still remains below the per capita minimum recommended by psychiatric professionals, a shortage which will continue to exacerbate the homelessness crisis unless rectified.