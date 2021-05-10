Court-Packers Say Court-Packing Is Not Court-Packing

A good sign that your argument is neither good nor popular is when you have to keep changing the long-accepted meaning of words. So it is with a Bloomberg Law op-ed by law professors Tonja Jacobi and Matthew Sag titled “The Supreme Court Needs 15 Justices.” The op-ed’s subhed leads off: “Changing the law to allow 15 U.S. Supreme Court justices would not be court packing. It would allow the court to take many more cases and address some of the urgent issues that it currently neglects.” Bloomberg uses the same line in promoting the op-ed on Twitter:

Changing the law to allow 15 U.S. Supreme Court justices would not be court packing. It would allow the court to take many more cases and address some of the urgent issues that it currently neglects, @TonjaJacobi and @matthewsag write. https://t.co/Vrf7bu966L — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) May 10, 2021

To be fair to Jacobi …