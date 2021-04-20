I will be participating at noon (Eastern time) today in a Zoom debate with Michael Klarman of Harvard Law School, hosted by the Federalist Society of Harvard Law, on “Breaking the Court or Saving Democracy? A Debate on Court-Packing.” You can register here.
The Corner
Court-Packing Debate Today
Recommended
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
Chauvin Defense Expert Destroyed on the Stand
The prosecution blew the witness’s testimony to bits.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Stacey Abrams Admits Kemp Won 2018 Election ‘Under the Rules That Were in Place’
The comment came in response to a question from Senator Ted Cruz about whether she still believes the election was stolen.
Richard Dawkins Gets Canceled by the ‘Freethinkers’
The American Humanist Association, wielding a nonsensical word salad of leftist shibboleths, proves the point that transgenderism will brook no dissent.
Nvidia’s Acquisition of Arm in Jeopardy
On the menu today: Arms Holdings acquisition, Taiwan’s exports balloon, a hedge-fund behemoth warns of a SPAC bubble, and Biden’s semiconductor subsidy.
Private School Head Admits 'Anti-racist' Curriculum Is 'Demonizing White People for Being Born'
A new audio recording captures the head of the Grace Church School agreeing with a teacher he later fired for opposing critical race theory.
Senator Warren’s Disgraceful Meddling in Israeli Politics
Imagine Warren’s reaction if a foreign political leader openly offered the GOP advice on how to win back the presidency.
The Brian Sicknick Case Shows How the Media Make Their Own Reality
Why did it take months to establish that the Capitol Police officer was not bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by rioters?