Court-Packing, Still Very Unpopular

In a new poll, it doesn’t get majority support even from Democrats. The idea that the threat of it is a good way for Democrats to pressure the Supreme Court assumes, as I wrote the other day, that the justices worry a lot about politics but don’t pay close attention to it.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru