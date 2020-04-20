COVID-19 and Doctor Pay

The Corner

Anne Case and Angus Deaton, a wife-and-husband team of renowned economists, believe that it’s only special interests that have kept the U.S. from having a better health-care system but that the current crisis may break their power. They write in the New York Times,

[P]ublic anger has been building — over drug prices, co-payments, surprise medical bills — and now, over the fragility of our health care system, which has been laid bare by the pandemic. This anger could breach the protective cordon in Washington. . . .

They want a system with better cost control, and especially with lower payments to hospitals and doctors. Some of their ideas might even make sense: I’d like to see limits on surprise billing, and an increase in the number of people allowed to practice medicine. But the notion that we’re going to get through this epidemic with greater political support for pay cuts for the medical industry strikes me as otherworldly.

James Capretta seems much closer to the mark here:

Medicare rate-setting is central to the design of public option proposals, such as the one advanced by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Instead of creating a new basis for paying hospitals and physicians, public option plans simply reference the fee schedules established by Medicare. Doing so allows proponents to claim that these plans are much less expensive on a per-person basis than commercial insurance. Pre-pandemic, that was a selling point. Now, however, with medical readiness on everyone’s mind, further cuts for hospitals and doctors may not seem like such a good idea.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
