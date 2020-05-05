The Corner

Health Care

COVID-19 Mysteries

By

I’ve been emailing with Ari Schulman, the editor of the New Atlantis, and he made a comment that I thought was worth (with his permission) quoting:

We just do not know enough about Covid to make reliable general conclusions from a single country. And for any general conclusion we could reach, we can come up with many counterexamples. The Times had a great writeup of this yesterday. If you want to say that Covid spares warm-weather regions, that does hold up as a broad trend — but there are plenty of counterexamples. If you want to say that countries that don’t do official lockdowns turn out fine, there are indeed plenty of examples besides Sweden. But then there are also Italy, Spain, Iran, New York. If you want to say that these variations must be explained by different strains, so that anywhere that hasn’t already been badly hit won’t be — well, that makes a certain amount of sense (it seems hard to imagine Montana taking off at this point). But it also gets into epicyclic territory until it’s backed by actual genetic analysis, and there are counterexamples too (Russia, Turkey, the resurgence in Singapore).

Comments

It’s a choose-your-own-adventure game. The number of unknowns about Covid, and the number of parameters across which it varies markedly, are astonishing. The main difference I see between analyses right now is whether they view this situation as basically clearcut — here, look at the back of my envelope, I’ll explain it to you — or as deeply murky, a terrible conundrum.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
Elections

Biden: You Didn’t Build That

By
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.” “You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ... Read More
Elections

Biden: You Didn’t Build That

By
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.” “You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ... Read More