COVID, Protests, and Crime

A new report from the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice discusses the key trends. Among them are that property crime fell as the country locked down; commercial burglaries spiked for a week in late May coinciding with the George Floyd protests; overall violent-crime rates didn’t change much early in the pandemic, but robberies rose markedly from March to June; and “rates of homicide, aggravated assault, and gun assault began to increase significantly in late May.”

On that last one, the authors write that “multiple factors likely explain these trends, including diminished police legitimacy in the wake of Floyd’s killing.”

