Credit Where Credit Is Due

After quipping that reporters should take a break from the Marjorie Taylor-Greene beat to ask Nancy Pelosi what she thought about Ilhan Omar’s latest attack on the United States, I feel compelled to give the Speaker credit. This is good statement:

Also, it’s about time. The Squad has been peddling some of the ugliest rhetoric imaginable the past few months, and to this point, Democrats have largely ignored the issue. A few years ago, Pelosi ran interference for Omar — watering down a resolution condemning anti-Semitism. This is a change of pace. We’ll see how long it lasts.

