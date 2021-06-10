Credit Where Credit Is Due

After quipping that reporters should take a break from the Marjorie Taylor-Greene beat to ask Nancy Pelosi what she thought about Ilhan Omar’s latest attack on the United States, I feel compelled to give the Speaker credit. This is good statement:

INBOX: Democratic Leadership Statement on International Criminal Court Comments by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/ln5eClET6D — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 10, 2021

Also, it’s about time. The Squad has been peddling some of the ugliest rhetoric imaginable the past few months, and to this point, Democrats have largely ignored the issue. A few years ago, Pelosi ran interference for Omar — watering down a resolution condemning anti-Semitism. This is a change of pace. We’ll see how long it lasts.