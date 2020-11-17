The Corner

National Security & Defense

Crenshaw: Afghanistan Drawdown Will Leave America ‘Vulnerable to Emboldened Terrorists’

By
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) speaks during a hearing with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor and the House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, July 22, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via Reuters)

Some Republicans in Congress are criticizing President Trump’s order to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 and reduce the number of troops in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500.

Here’s Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye to an IED blast in Afghanistan:

Nebraska GOP senator Ben Sasse said in a statement:

Headlines about ‘bringing the boys home’ sound good, but that’s not what’s happening. After this retreat, there will still be American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. The most important question is whether those remaining troops will be able to prevent al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, Iranian proxies, and others from plotting attacks that can spill American blood, or if they will be exposed as jihadis gain ground. Terrorists will exploit vacuums – President Obama’s 2011 withdrawal from Iraq opened the door for ISIS. I fear this weak retreat is not grounded in reality and will make the world a more dangerous place.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Monday, the day before the Pentagon announced Trump’s decision, that “it’s extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes with regard to defense and foreign policy. I think a precipitous drawdown in either Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake.”

In a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, McConnell said: “The consequences of a premature American exit would likely be even worse than President Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq back in 2011. … It would be reminiscent of the humiliating American departure from Saigon in 1975. We’d be abandoning our partners in Afghanistan.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
World

China versus Democracy

By
Whether due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, or thanks to Beijing's increasingly intimidating, if not aggressive, behavior in recent years, one of the more dramatic shifts in global opinion has started a long-overdue reconsideration of the liberal world's relationship to the People's Republic ... Read More
World

China versus Democracy

By
Whether due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, or thanks to Beijing's increasingly intimidating, if not aggressive, behavior in recent years, one of the more dramatic shifts in global opinion has started a long-overdue reconsideration of the liberal world's relationship to the People's Republic ... Read More