‘Crisis’ at Politico

Things that have recently been described as “crises” in Politico: Empty retail space. Threats to the Supreme Court’s legitimacy. Widespread wage cuts. The condition of rural America. A cyberhack of the federal government. The decline in the size and morale of the Capitol Police. Climate change. The drug epidemic. The position of the Spanish monarchy. The coup in Myanmar. The state of child care.

Things that are not to be described as crises in Politico: The “present situation” at the southern border, which “does not fit the dictionary definition.”