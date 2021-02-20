‘Critical Race Training’ Forces a Woman to Quit Her Job with Smith College

Recently, Professor William Jacobson wrote for the Martin Center about a new project of his Legal Insurrection Foundation, a site to explain and track the spread of a noxious bit of leftist mind control called Critical Race Theory.

In this post on his site, he goes into the case of Jodi Shaw, who found the atmosphere at Smith College, her alma mater and where she worked as a student support coordinator, to be so hostile that she had to resign. She did not care to be compelled to “participate in racially prejudicial behavior as a condition of my employment.”

The “woke” staff at Smith harassed Jodi into quitting. That wouldn’t be tolerated if she weren’t white.

I hope that someone who evaluates people on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin offers her a good new job.