Cruz Letter Calls for Rejection of Electoral College Results

Texas senator Ted Cruz is circulating a letter to GOP Senate allies calling for the rejection of the Electoral College results until an emergency ten-day audit can be conducted to examine “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud.”

The letter, according to a copy obtained by National Review, says: “Ideally, the courts would have heard evidence and resolved these claims of serious election fraud. Twice, the Supreme Court had the opportunity to do so; twice, the Court declined.”

As National Review’s Andrew McCarthy has written, the Trump legal team has repeatedly abandoned allegations of widespread voter fraud when given the opportunity to present them …