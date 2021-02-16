Cuomo’s Laughable ‘Extortion’ Rant

My rule of thumb for understanding politics: If Democrats are moving their lips, they’re projecting. That’s why it was impossible not to chuckle yesterday upon hearing Andrew Cuomo grouse, “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person.”

New York’s faux tough-guy and notorious crybaby governor was whining because state lawmakers are understandably livid, to the point of stepping up their probes, over his tragic mishandling of COVID in nursing homes, and his administration’s assiduous cover-up thereof. Turns out legislators were less than dazzled by top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa’s rationalization that the administration had no …