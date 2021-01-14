Curt Schilling Says Insurance Canceled Due to ‘Social Media Profile’

Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling tips his cap to fans as he is taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of Major League Baseball’s World Series in Boston, October 25, 2007. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Red Sox legend Curt Schilling is saying on Twitter that his insurance company, AIG, canceled his policy because of his online persona. Schilling is a vocal Donald Trump supporter, shares Trump’s view that the election result was fraudulent, and even tweeted support for last week’s riots at the Capitol.

We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my "Social Media profile" — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

Facing a skeptical response, Schilling in a follow-up tweet provided a screenshot of what he framed as an explanation from AIG:

Cut out personal information and kept the relevant part readable. But ya, it's real and I don't imagine it's even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years, if we let the Nazi's win and the fraud is allowed to stand pic.twitter.com/oMxqBZ0mhz — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

I’m skeptical too. The Washington Examiner reached out to AIG for a comment, but didn’t immediately get a response.