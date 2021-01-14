The Corner

Curt Schilling Says Insurance Canceled Due to ‘Social Media Profile’

Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling tips his cap to fans as he is taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of Major League Baseball’s World Series in Boston, October 25, 2007. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Red Sox legend Curt Schilling is saying on Twitter that his insurance company, AIG, canceled his policy because of his online persona. Schilling is a vocal Donald Trump supporter, shares Trump’s view that the election result was fraudulent, and even tweeted support for last week’s riots at the Capitol.

Facing a skeptical response, Schilling in a follow-up tweet provided a screenshot of what he framed as an explanation from AIG:

 

I’m skeptical too. The Washington Examiner reached out to AIG for a comment, but didn’t immediately get a response.

