Customs and Border Protection: More Than 180,000 Caught at the Border in May

Migrants are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Bravo river to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, March 27, 2021. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection just released the agency’s operational statistics for May, and somehow, they caught even more migrants attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexican border than in April and in March.

“CBP encountered 180,034 persons attempting entry along the Southwest Border. This total represented a 1 percent increase over April. Single adults continue to make up the majority of these encounters. In May, CBP expelled 112,302 individuals under Title 42. CBP continues to expel single adults and family units that are encountered pursuant to CDC guidance under Title 42 authority. 62 percent of all May encounters resulted in a Title 42 expulsion.”

This is the third straight month to hit a new high in the past two decades.

Yes, it is a crisis. No, it is not part of the seasonal pattern, as President Biden asserted a few months ago. Yes, Vice President Kamala Harris should probably take her lumps and visit the border.