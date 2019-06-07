D-Day and the Power of Remembrance

A couple of images have struck me over the last day or so that capture the power, and importance, of reverence and memory:

I took this photo of Sgt Major Robert Blatnik 5 years ago. This was the stretch of Omaha beach in Normandy where he came ashore on #DDay. He commanded 901 men. Head count 24 hours later and about 500 yards inland, they had 387. 500 yards. Let that soak in. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/bYYWw30ZTU — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) June 6, 2019

Visited the grave of my friend’s father and witnessed a remarkable ceremony. The letters on the white crosses almost disappear in the brightness of the stone, so a soldier fills the indentations with sand from Omaha Beach to bring the name forward. It sent shivers down my spine. pic.twitter.com/e2G8KvvALt — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) June 6, 2019