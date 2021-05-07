Dana, Christa, Et Al.

Dana Perino (left), in her role as presidential press secretary, speaks at the White House in 2007; the late, great mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig (right) sits for an interview in 2018. (Larry Downing / Reuters; Tonkunstler Orchestra via YouTube)

I would like to offer a couple of podcasts to you — a Q&A and a Music for a While. The Q&A, here, is with Dana Perino, star of Fox News and onetime press secretary to George W. Bush. (She was the second female presidential press secretary, as she reminded me in our podcast. The first was Dee Dee Meyers, in the Clinton White House.)

Dana has written three books, full of warmth, experience, and smarts. Books tend to reflect their authors. The latest is Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman). The book also has a great deal to say to men — and to people of all ages. Dana is a very good “life coach.”

In our Q&A, we talk about social media, “body issues,” and other big subjects. One of those others is time management — big indeed. Toward the end, we talk about three of the men in Dana’s life: George W. Bush; Jasper, her dog; and Peter, her husband. (I have not listed them in order of importance.) You will enjoy Dana Perino a lot. Again, here.

For Music for a While, go here. This episode has a range of performers and composers. There’s a teenage pianist, Maxim Lando, playing Sibelius. (Also his own arrangement of “Stairway to Heaven.” Seriously.) There’s a Kentucky violinist playing a John Corigliano piece, Stomp (which involves some actually stomping, not just fiddling). At the end, there’s a little tribute to Christa Ludwig, the late mezzo-soprano. I interviewed her in 2014, when she was in her mid 80s. As I think I mentioned the other day, she is one of the very few people I have ever been starstruck by. Utterly starstruck. I could not believe I was sitting across from her.

Anyway, that Music for a While, again, is here. I have Christa singing Brahms. Have a great weekend, y’all.