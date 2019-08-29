Dave Chappelle in The Age of Spin (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle says some needful things about the Jussie Smollett hoax in one of the best segments of his new Netflix special Sticks & Stones. One comedy writer has ruled the subject out of bounds. Except for a Saturday Night Live sketch last winter, the subject has largely escaped the notice of comics. Why? Smollett’s story is hilarious.

Chappelle derisively refers to the disgraced actor, in a French accent, as “Juicy Smoo-yay”: “You see, Juicy Smoo-yay is gay and he is black. Not just French. Oh, it was a crazy story. . . . Two white men came out of the shadows with MAGA hats on and beat him up.”

He continues: