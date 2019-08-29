Dave Chappelle says some needful things about the Jussie Smollett hoax in one of the best segments of his new Netflix special Sticks & Stones. One comedy writer has ruled the subject out of bounds. Except for a Saturday Night Live sketch last winter, the subject has largely escaped the notice of comics. Why? Smollett’s story is hilarious.
Chappelle derisively refers to the disgraced actor, in a French accent, as “Juicy Smoo-yay”: “You see, Juicy Smoo-yay is gay and he is black. Not just French. Oh, it was a crazy story. . . . Two white men came out of the shadows with MAGA hats on and beat him up.”
He continues:
Everybody was furious, especially in Hollywood. . . . “Justice for Juicy” and all this sh**. . . . For some reason, African Americans, we were like oddly quiet. . . . What they didn’t understand is that we were supporting him with our silence. Because we understood that this n****** was clearly lying. None of these details added up at all. . . . “Hey man, aren’t you that f***** n***** from Empire?” What the f***? Does that sound like how white people talk? . . . It sounds like something that I would say! . . . If you a racist and homophobic you don’t even know who this n***** is! You don’t watch Empire. . . .Comments
Black people never feel sorry for the police, but this time we even felt sorry for the police. . . . [voice of police officer] “Okay, you left the house at 2 a.m., it’s minus 16 degrees. You were walking, you were walking. All riiiight. And . . . and where were you going? Subway. Sandwiches? . . . That’s when the men approached you . . . what did they have on? MAGA hats? MAGA hats in Chicago. . . . [aside to another police officer] Find out where Kanye West was last night. . . .
He said they put a rope around his neck. Has anyone here ever been to Chicago? All right, so you been there. Now tell me, how much rope do you remember seeing? . . . Like when did you get mugged, n*****, 1850? Who’s got rope? . . . Not only were they not white, they were very, very black. They were Nigerian, which is the funniest sh**. The whole story is funnier now! [in exaggerated Nigerian accent] “This is MAGA country, you f***** n*****!”