David Mamet, Appearing Now, in the New Issue of National Review

The acclaimed author and playwright pens a terrific piece in the July 8, 2019, issue of your favorite conservative magazine in which he gives a rundown of his choices of American women writers whose work deserves to be in the nation's best-of canon.

Interested in a few other recommendations? Well, the entire issue is a marvel, but here are three additional pieces that would prove of interest to any intelligent American: Christopher O’Dea’s cover essay, “Logistics with Chinese Characteristics,” is an expose of Red China’s weaponization of the global supply chain, which is an emerging (and big) national-security threat that should move to the top of every agenda. You can read O’Dea’s essay here. Then there is the powerful examination of the Iraq War — why it was a mistake, why its defenders were wrong, and why many of its critics were too — by Hal Brands and Peter D. Feaver. Read it here. Our leader, Rich Lowry, fan of our National Pastime, reviews Paul Goldberger’s Ballpark: Baseball in the American City. Read it here. And finally there is Jay Nordlinger’s profile of Thae Yong-Ho, one of the highest-ranking North Korean officials ever to defect. Read it here.

Well, not so finally: Since we’ve mentioned a profile, let’s make a bonus recommendation: John McCormack’s piece on Missouri’s exciting freshman senator, Josh Hawley — you can read it here.