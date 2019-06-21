David Mamet, Appearing Now, in the New Issue of National Review

The Corner

True! The acclaimed author and playwright pens a terrific piece in the July 8, 2019, issue of your favorite conservative magazine — or, most likely, your favorite magazine period — in which he gives a rundown of his choices of American women writers whose work deserves to be in the nation’s best-of canon. It is a most instructive and illuminating piece, which you can read here. (Of course, if you’ve already maxed out on free articles this month, you’d still be able to read it if you became a member of NRPLUS.)

Interested in a few other recommendations? Well, the entire issue is a marvel, but here are three additional pieces that would prove of interest to any intelligent American: Christopher O’Dea’s cover essay, “Logistics with Chinese Characteristics,” is an expose of Red China’s weaponization of the global supply chain, which is an emerging (and big) national-security threat that should move to the top of every agenda. You can read O’Dea’s essay here. Then there is the powerful examination of the Iraq War — why it was a mistake, why its defenders were wrong, and why many of its critics were too — by Hal Brands and Peter D. Feaver. Read it here. Our leader, Rich Lowry, fan of our National Pastime, reviews Paul Goldberger’s Ballpark: Baseball in the American City. Read it here. And finally there is Jay Nordlinger’s profile of Thae Yong-Ho, one of the highest-ranking North Korean officials ever to defect. Read it here.

Well, not so finally: Since we’ve mentioned a profile, let’s make a bonus recommendation: John McCormack’s piece on Missouri’s exciting freshman senator, Josh Hawley — you can read it here.

