The Corner

Education

Day Care Fine, School Not Fine

By

COVID Skeptic Alex Berenson shares an email from the South Pasadena Unified School District that outlines plans to do all-remote learning for students, but provides an 8 a.m.4 p.m. extended day-care program that would cost $180 per week per child.

Comments

Day care is fine, but school isn’t? What precisely is the basis for this safety judgment?

This is the sort of arrangement that makes the school re-opening debate seem like class warfare in which teachers are asserting that they are not like lower-caste “essential workers” but more like white-collar ones who ought to be allowed to work from home and avoid all danger.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

