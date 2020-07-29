Day Care Fine, School Not Fine

COVID Skeptic Alex Berenson shares an email from the South Pasadena Unified School District that outlines plans to do all-remote learning for students, but provides an 8 a.m.–4 p.m. extended day-care program that would cost $180 per week per child.
From the South Pasadena (CA) Unified School District: schools will be online-only. However, students UP TO 8th GRADE can go to “extended day care” eight hours daily – and attend their online classes while staying together in rooms holding up to 12 students! pic.twitter.com/lQln53mnJA
Day care is fine, but school isn’t? What precisely is the basis for this safety judgment?
This is the sort of arrangement that makes the school re-opening debate seem like class warfare in which teachers are asserting that they are not like lower-caste “essential workers” but more like white-collar ones who ought to be allowed to work from home and avoid all danger.