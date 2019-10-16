Day Nine Shows We Have Much to Be Thankful For, but Miles to Go Before Sleeping

William F. Buckley Jr.

We commenced this 2019 Fall Webathon last week, as usual not knowing what to expect in real terms, confident many would be responsive, hopeful the generosity would induce tears of joy. So far, over 1,100 people have put something in the kitty, and that is just amazing. We appreciate that many people agree with our message – that the fight to protect free speech, which your favorite conservative magazine is doing in its Mann v. National Review legal battle, now in year seven – is not only NR’s fight, but the fight of everyone who understand that this challenge is truly a threat to the First Amendment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have some great case-making from our Fearless Leader, who penned Don’t Let Michael Mann Succeed, and Big Jim Geraghty, among others. Give their wisdom a look, and heed their suggestions for your being generous. And then maybe lend an ear to these following fine folks who found it fitting to finance their friend:

Herbert in Seattle sends a sweet Fifty and keeps it basic and real: “I love your magazine and am happy to make a contribution.” That sums it all up, except this – we love you even more!

Advertisement

Charlotte in Brookhaven, Ga., slips $100 into the basket and says the kind of thing you want to hear when you wake up in the middle of the night wondering, is it for naught? “I am delighted to contribute to National Review. You are the only ones who have kept me informed, made me think, and preserved my sanity for the last three years. Thank you, and keep up the good work. It is not in vain.”

Good ol’ Virginia from Irvine, Calif., allots $50 and scans the decades: “I’ve been reading National Review since I was in high school – and am enjoying it even more now than I did then. Keep up the good work!!!” Keeping, thanks to you.

Advertisement

From Highland Mills, N.Y., Chris sends one thousand smackers and after the smelling salts were applied we read the note attending his generosity: “This is, of course, for the indefatigable Jim Geraghty, the provocative Kevin Williamson, and the surgically precise Charles Cooke. This is also for the much needed Madeleine Kearns, the vigilant Wesley Smith, and the tireless defender of freedom Jay Nordlinger. This is for the most articulate pro-Trump voices who still fail to convince me (VDH and Conrad Black) and the most thoughtful conservative I rarely agree with (MBD). Thank you, Rich Lowry, for keeping the tent poles of right wing intellectualism far apart and giving us the most intelligent and least knee-jerk writers on the web. There’s no one I’d trust more to find just the right voices to replace Jonah Goldberg and David French. Oh and also, Michael Mann can go . . .” We’ll keep this G-rated . . . and thanks for your G!

Advertisement

John in Rochester, N.Y., sends along a double sawbuck and has a polite request: “Please continue to defend our 1st amendment rights from attacks by people like Mann!!!!” Five bucks for each exclamation point, love it!

Advertisement

Out in Reno, Mark divorces his wallet of $100 and admits to something along with his kind donation: “I am probably more liberal than many of your readers and do not agree with all (perhaps even much) of what you publish. I am grateful though that what you publish is always articulate – seeking to convince rather than browbeat. More importantly, I believe a free press is the bedrock of our constitutional republic and therefore offer this modest show of support.” Nothing modest about that, Mark.

Advertisement

Likewise, Robert from Media, Pa., sends a C Note and gives a thumbs up: “I completely agree that this is a free speech issue; the so-called (by Obama) climate ‘consensus’ is more a political than a scientific one.” Amen, comrade. Thanks very much.

We could use another 1,100 supporters, and then another 1,100 on top of that, given our vast material needs. Especially if you have spent ages on NRO, marinating in its wisdom, all day, every day, we ask you to consider a profound response to this our appeal – if only because others have done such (thereby affording you the ability to enjoy NR as much as you do) . . . an if only because we are at the forefront of the fight to protect your right to free-speech. Yes, it is indeed under threat in Mann v. National Review. So . . . donate here. If you prefer to send a check, make one payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: 2019 Fall Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. Do this with confidence that our gratitude will be profound.