Dan notes that Biden wouldn’t share his view of Court-packing. Instead, he said:

“Whatever position I take, that will become the issue … I’m not gonna answer the question.”

I’m afraid that I do not understand this argument. Yes, whatever position Joe Biden takes will become the issue. This is because Joe Biden is running for president. Whatever position the two candidates take on an issue — during a debate about those issues — is going to become the issue. That’s how this works.