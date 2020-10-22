The Corner

Debate Night: Why Are They Talking about the Same Topics?

The topics addressed in the first presidential debate last month were as follows: the integrity of the election, race and violence in our cities, the economy, COVID-19, climate change, and the Trump and Biden record. During the second debate this evening, NBC News’ Kristen Welker will ask the candidates about COVID-19, American families, national security, leadership, climate change, and race in America. Three of the topics — COVID-19, climate change, and race — are repeats.

A second discussion of the coronavirus crisis is doubtlessly warranted, but do we really need follow-up discussions on climate change and race? A Pew Research poll from August showed that climate change was only the eleventh-most-pressing topic for voters; 42 percent of Americans indicated that it would be very important to their voting decision. Racial and ethnic inequality tied for eighth with immigration at 52 percent, and yet there will apparently be no discussion of the candidates’ divergent immigration policies. The economy came in at No. 1 with 79 percent, but a 15-minute exchange during the first debate will have to suffice for the voters. Violent crime, the fifth-most-important issue to voters, was touched on in the first debate but will be ignored in the last. Gun policy, a greater concern to voters than both climate change and race, will get the same treatment as immigration.

You may be wondering why the topics for the second debate are so similar to those of the first. It’s because they reflect the concerns and priorities of your average left-leaning journalist, not the average American voter.

How Trump Should Approach the Final Debate

The so-called mainstream polls of the swing states show the race narrowing. If the trend continues at the current rate, President Trump could poll even in two weeks—in addition to the “other” polls that show him near there already. So Trump’s mission at the final debate on Thursday is to continue to ... Read More
The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication

In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
Biden Can’t Tax the Rich

Joe Biden’s tax plan is based on a deathless myth: that taxes are actually paid in economic terms by those upon whom they legally fall. The obviousness of this nonsense is clear enough if you put the proposition into plain English: “Don’t you worry, now, we’re not going to raise taxes on you, Bubba — ... Read More
