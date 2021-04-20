Debating Conservative Family Policy — Join Us Next Tuesday

The family is a treasure. It’s where children learn about humanity. About love. About hope. We school children on career, but what about the family? A healthy conservative future is going to have to have the family as a priority. And so I’m grateful we’re going to have a debate about what that should look like in terms of paid family leave and tax credits next week — Tuesday at 2 p.m. (April 27) Eastern time.

Here’s the official write-up:

With the birthrate at a 35-year low, studies show that women want to have children, but simply can’t afford it. Conservatives are divided on how to help families, especially when it comes to child tax credits and earned income tax credits. This year, most households with children will receive $3,600 for each child under 6 years old and $3,000 for each older child. The Biden Administration and some Republicans in Congress want to make it permanent or have introduced their own versions of child allowance proposals. Our panel of experts will take different sides of the issue – Angela Rachidi and Scott Winship support freeing markets to help families, while Ramesh Ponnuru and Robert Stein support a greater expansion of tax credits that won’t add to the deficit. National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty will moderate the discussion.

I’ll be introducing it as an initiative of the National Review Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society.

