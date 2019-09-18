The Corner

Immigration

Debating Immigration in San Diego

By

FYI, I’ll be debating immigration Thursday with Jason Riley at the University of San Diego:

Date and Time: Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice, Theatre

Cost: Free

Details: Is there a crisis at the US-Mexico border? If so, what caused it, and what can we do to address it? Should America tighten its borders and crack down on illegal immigration? Should it place further restrictions on legal immigration? Or should it move in the opposite direction, toward a policy of relatively open borders and free migration? Join USD’s Center for Ethics, Economics and Public Policy for a conversation on this timely topic featuring Rich Lowry, National Review editor, and Jason Riley, Wall Street Journal editorial board member and Manhattan Institute senior fellow.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

