Debby’s Friday Links

V.E. Day: 75 years ago, on May 8, 1945, World War II ended in Europe.

Nature’s best toilet-paper substitutes.

James Barrie was born on May 9, 1860 — here’s the Dark Side of Peter Pan.

“Sword-Wielding Scientists Show How Ancient Fighting Techniques Spread across Bronze Age Europe.”

Roundup of Mother’s Day links.

Advertisement

Quarantine in the 19th Century: Some vignettes.

Advertisement

The 1918 Parade That Spread Death in Philadelphia — in six weeks, 12,000 were dead of influenza.

ICYMI, Wednesday’s links are here, and include Tax Day quotes, cartoons, and history and links, stopping the spread of disease during and after the American Revolution, the lost state of Franklin, the anniversary of Lincoln’s assassination, and the history of pizza.