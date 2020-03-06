Debby’s Friday Links

Daylight Saving Time: Here’s DST history (including Ben Franklin’s proposal), stories, and video.

The Soviet Census Debacle of 1937 — Stalin didn’t like the results.

Syndrome K: The Fake Disease That Fooled the Nazis and Saved Lives — Italian doctors made up the disease to save Jews who had fled to their hospital to get away from the Nazis. Syndrome K “patients” were quarantined and the Nazis were told that it was a deadly, disfiguring, and highly contagious illness. More here.

Putting potatoes up your butt won’t cure hemorrhoids, doctors warn.

The science of mucus.

Do you know what Washington saw as the future of America? Mules.

