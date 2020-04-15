The Corner

Culture

Debby’s Wednesday Links

By

Tax Day quotes, cartoons, history and links, including the 1967 cartoon version of The Beatles’ “Taxman”

A Look Back at Franklin, America’s lost state.

How computational power — or its absence — shaped World War I and II naval battles.

Abraham Lincoln was shot on April 14, 1865 and died the morning of the 15th — here’s history, contemporaneous articles and illustrations, and an eyewitness report from 1956.

Stopping the spread of disease during and after the American Revolution — fumigating people with smoke was thought to neutralize smallpox: “a judicious and proper application of fire and smoke is the true means appropriated for the destruction and utter extinction of the most malignant sources of disease.”

Comments

History of Pizza — Samuel Morse, inventor of the telegraph, described pizza in 1831: “It altogether looks like a piece of bread that has been taken reeking out of the sewer.”

And in the animals are just like humans category: “Elephants Console One Another By Genital Touching and Sympathetic Noises.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More