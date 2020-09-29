Defend the Pro-Life Position on the Merits, Mr. President

When Joe Biden suggested that Amy Coney Barrett would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Trump responded by saying “you don’t know” Barrett’s position on Roe and dismissing the idea that it may be on the chopping block. Four years ago, Trump broke new ground by viscerally describing the horror of an abortion procedure in a debate. This year, he became the first president to attend the March for Life in Washington D.C.. I wish he had used his platform tonight to defend the pro-life position on the merits.