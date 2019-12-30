Defending J. K. Rowling on the BBC

I recently appeared on the BBC (in my home country, Scotland) to debate the J. K. Rowling controversy. J. K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, had defended Maya Forstater, a researcher and writer, who had lost her job as the result of tweeting critically about gender self-identification laws.

You can read more about the Fortsater case here. The bottom line is that she is a polite, reasonable woman, let go for respectfully participating in an important political debate relating to women’s sex-based rights, and outside of the workplace besides.

My opponent James Morton, of the Scottish Trans Alliance, was also polite and pleasant, though unfortunately, Morton mischaracterized the facts of the Forstater case.

All things considered, I felt this was a constructive debate (a rare occurrence, these days) and I’m grateful to both the BBC and to Morton for allowing it to happen. We need more of this sort of thing — both in Britain and America.