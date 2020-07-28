The Corner

Politics & Policy

Deforming the Tax Code

By

Congress has written a tax code that allows some companies to pay very low tax rates. Joe Biden thinks that’s a problem, but he doesn’t want to abolish or directly limit the provisions of the tax code that cause it. Instead, he would create a new 15 percent minimum corporate tax.

Comments

Richard Rubin’s Wall Street Journal article on the proposal explains the drawback:

But critics say Mr. Biden’s proposal could be counterproductive, partly because it would discourage companies from using tax breaks Congress created to promote investment in some of the very things the former vice president is trying to promote, such as renewable energy, low-income housing and manufacturing.

“It would be more straightforward to decide what policy we want and enact it,” said Michelle Hanlon, an accounting professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Giving out tax breaks and then using a minimum tax to take some of them back, she said, is a “frankly kind of lazy way to do it.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

U.S.

Who Is My Neighbor?

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about. Neighborliness I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ... Read More
U.S.

Who Is My Neighbor?

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about. Neighborliness I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Dr. Fauci’s Three Recent Mistakes

By
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Dr. Fauci’s Three Recent Mistakes

By
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More