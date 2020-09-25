The Corner

World

Defund the Swiss Guard!

By
The Swiss Guard outside Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Rome, Italy (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

The Pope has thoughts on gun ownership:

It would take a book-length response to debunk this tweet. But, as many people have noted, if the Pope truly believes the possession of weaponry fuels distrust and fear, he has the power to dismantle one of the oldest military organizations in the world. The Swiss Guard guarantees the Pope Francis’ security. If it’s “perverse logic” to link guns with his personal security, why does the detail exist?

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

