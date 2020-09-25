Defund the Swiss Guard!

The Swiss Guard outside Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Rome, Italy (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

The Pope has thoughts on gun ownership:

We need to dismantle the perverse logic that links personal and national security to the possession of weaponry. This logic serves only to increase the profits of the arms industry, while fostering a climate of distrust and fear between persons and peoples. #UN75 @UN — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 25, 2020

It would take a book-length response to debunk this tweet. But, as many people have noted, if the Pope truly believes the possession of weaponry fuels distrust and fear, he has the power to dismantle one of the oldest military organizations in the world. The Swiss Guard guarantees the Pope Francis’ security. If it’s “perverse logic” to link guns with his personal security, why does the detail exist?