Demand Justice Demands a ‘Black Woman Justice.’ Biden Has Already Pledged to Comply

Demand Justice is “a progressive movement fighting to restore balance to the courts.” Today, the organization’s demands go well beyond justice:

We need to start the process of confirming a Black woman justice now. Sign the petition to tell Justice Breyer: Put the country first. Don’t risk your legacy to an uncertain political future. Retire now.https://t.co/b6IDk8pbgN pic.twitter.com/NjSSePvTMc — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) April 9, 2021

Selecting jurists to serve on the nation’s highest court on the basis of their immutable characteristics may seem a flawed idea to a country that opposes the use of such preferences even in much less weighty circumstances such as college admissions (those opposed include 62 percent of African Americans), but it’s nevertheless one that’s been endorsed by President Joe Biden. When the president is pledging to use an unpopular and radical racialist selection process advocated by groups such as Demand Justice while simultaneously threatening to pack the Supreme Court, you may not have elected the unifying norm-restorer you were promised.