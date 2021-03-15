Democracy and the Republicans

In the 1990s, a Republican explained to me why “the Democrat party” was his preferred term for the opposition: “They’re no more democratic than we are.” Nowadays that is very much a subject of dispute.

In recent years, and especially in recent months, progressives have increasingly become convinced that the Republican Party is a threat to democracy; that hostility to democracy is now its organizing passion; that it can survive only by thwarting democracy; and that democratizing reforms are the only way to defeat it. A number of conservatives have reached the same conclusions and, in some cases, exited conservatism as a result.

These conclusions are exaggerated to the point of error. . . .