President Joe Biden delivers his first prime time address as president, speaking about the impact of the pandemic during an address from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Yesterday, the Washington Post’s media reporter argued that Joe Biden’s first press conference on Thursday will represent “a major test” — for the press. Today, the Post’s Jennifer Rubin makes this idea explicit, contending that, when he takes the podium, “Biden should fact-check the White House press corps.”

Quite a shift, albeit not a remotely surprising one.